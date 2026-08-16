Türkiye offers condolences to Indonesia after deadly earthquakes

Türkiye on Sunday expressed condolences to Indonesia following earthquakes that struck the North Sumatra and Flores regions, causing loss of life and material damage.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and material damage caused by the earthquakes that struck North Sumatra and Flores regions in Indonesia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Indonesia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.

Indonesia has declared a 14-day emergency response status following Saturday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Flores Island and killed at least 47 people, state media reported Sunday.

Search-and-rescue operations continued Sunday to find survivors, while fuel and LPG supplies across Flores Island were restored.

Nearly 6,000 people were taking refuge in the Sikka, Manggara, Nagekeo, Bima and Selayar areas.

The quake damaged 914 houses, 93 educational facilities, 36 health facilities, and 38 government offices.