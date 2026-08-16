Several killed, 4 seriously injured in wrong-way motorway crash in Ireland

Several people were killed, and four others seriously injured early Sunday in a head-on collision involving a car traveling in the wrong direction on a motorway in Ireland, local media reported.

The two-car collision occurred at around 3 am local time (0200GMT) near Moone on the northbound carriageway of the M9 motorway in County Kildare, public broadcaster RTE reported.

A vehicle traveling south on the northbound carriageway collided with another car, Irish police said.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the second vehicle, both women in their 30s, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital in critical condition.

A female passenger in her 20s was hospitalized with serious injuries, while a child traveling in the same vehicle was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact number of fatalities.

The M9 was closed in both directions between junctions 3 and 4 as forensic teams examined the scene.

Police said no pursuit was underway at the time of the collision.

Fiosru, Ireland's police ombudsman, was notified and launched an independent investigation. The agency stressed that its involvement did not necessarily indicate allegations of wrongdoing by police officers.