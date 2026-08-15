Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada, buildings and cars damaged

A magnitude 5 earthquake ⁠struck the southern ⁠Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday, with the regional ⁠government saying houses and cars were damaged but no injuries had been reported.

The quake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendin just after 1 a.m. (0000 GMT).

Spanish television channel TVE showed ⁠debris ⁠strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city. Andalusian emergency services rescued a number of people from damaged buildings.

Antonio Sanz, the ⁠Andalusia region's top emergencies official, said on Saturday there was no damage to the Alhambra palace, an important example of Andalusian Islamic architecture.

"There ⁠is ‌no serious ‌structural damage, no ⁠serious material damage ‌and there are no casualties," he said, ⁠adding that the Alhambra ⁠had "not been affected in ⁠any way".







