Tanker hit by drone while exiting Strait of Hormuz: UK maritime agency

A tanker was struck by a drone while making an "outbound transit" through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Friday.

"UKMTO has received reports from military authorities that a tanker was struck by an Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) whilst conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz," the agency said in a warning notice.

"The vessel was subject to minor damage, crew are reported as safe and accounted for and no environmental impact has been reported," it added.

The incident was reported at 1552GMT Thursday, while the warning was issued Friday.

UKMTO did not identify the tanker or say who was responsible for the attack.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency said.

The Strait of Hormuz has seen escalating tensions amid the US-Iran war, raising fears of disruptions to shipping and global energy supplies despite diplomatic efforts to consolidate understandings on freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.





