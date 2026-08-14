FRANCES CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL STRIKES DOWN CHILD SOCIAL MEDIA BAN

News World France's Constitutional Council strikes down child social media ban

France's Constitutional Council strikes down child social media ban

France's highest constitutional authority ruled against the government's proposed legislation on Friday, which sought to restrict social media access for minors under 15—a ruling that presents a significant hurdle to President Emmanuel Macron's legislative agenda.

France's Constitutional Council on Friday struck down the government's effort to ban under-15s from using social media, dealing a significant blow to President Emmanuel Macron.



The council - the highest constitutional authority in the country - said the bill constitutes a disproportionate interference with freedom of expression and communication.



The bill passed in the French parliament in July with a large majority and represented one of Macron's final legislative accomplishments before his second term ends next year. The ban was due to take effect in September.



But the council ruled that the regulation was too broad and could also cover services where risks to minors have not been proven.



Furthermore, the law does not sufficiently protect users' privacy in relation to necessary age verification checks, the body said.



Macron nevertheless intends to press ahead with the legislation. He has tasked Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu with drafting a legally sound revised version.



The reform is to be implemented by spring 2027 if possible, taking into account the Constitutional Council's decision and European law, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.









