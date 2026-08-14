News World Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead

Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead

Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday, who stepped down from his post following a high-profile plagiarism controversy, has been found dead at the age of 41.

Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday, who resigned following a plagiarism row, has been found dead.



Emergency services were called to Daley Thompson Way, in London's Battersea, where the academic lived, just after 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Friday to reports a man had been found unresponsive inside a property.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.



His death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious, the force added.



University of Cambridge vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice said: "We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news."



"Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."



A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3:12 pm on Friday, 14 August following a report that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property on Daley Thompson Way, SW8."



"Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene."



"His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers."



"At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met's Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner."



A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3:06 pm on Friday 14 August to reports of an incident on Daley Thompson Way, SW8."



"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic in a fast response car and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team."



"Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."



Arday, a professor of sociology of education who became Cambridge's youngest black professor in 2023, quit following a series of media reports alleging he plagiarized his PhD thesis – completed at Liverpool John Moores University – and other research.



Further questions were asked in the press about the truth of other claims he made, including saying he ran 600 miles (965 kilometres) in six days and that he had raised £5.5 million ($7.4 million) for charity.



An investigation at Liverpool John Moores University cleared Arday of wrongdoing.



Durham and Glasgow universities are investigating the circumstances around Arday's appointment to academic posts there and Cambridge's Jesus College has accepted his resignation from his fellowship, according to Prentice.



Arday said in his open resignation letter that the "only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away."



He said: "This decision should not be interpreted as a loss of faith in scholarship or in the values that first brought me to Cambridge."



"Nor should it be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me."



"It is simply the decision of someone who has reached the limits of what any person should reasonably be expected to endure."



Over the weekend, he cancelled events promoting his forthcoming memoir.



Publisher Simon & Schuster previously said that the book, "Great And Unfortunate Things," would be published in the UK on August 27.



This week the University of Cambridge said it would run an independent review of "all relevant processes" alongside an investigation into how Arday was appointed by its Faculty of Education.



Last week, the university confirmed it would continue its investigation into the circumstances around Arday's "appointment and tenure" after he quit, adding that findings will feed into a review of the process for appointing senior roles.



Dozens of academics at the prestigious institution signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry into the processes around his appointment.



Prentice announced the independent review on Thursday.



She said in a statement: "I have… taken the step of asking the deputy chair of the University Council and the Council's Audit Committee to establish the terms of an independent review of all relevant University processes, with the outcome to be reported directly to the Council."



"This will operate independently of, but alongside, the investigation into the circumstances around Jason Arday's appointment and time at Cambridge."



"I am also aware of calls from some members of our community for an audit of our HR procedures and practices, which I will ask that this review addresses. I will also stress the importance of this review proceeding at pace and concluding as quickly as is possible."



In an update on Wednesday, Prentice said that the investigation into Arday's employment will be carried out "independently by senior academics from within and beyond Cambridge."



In a statement, she said: "I fully understand the concerns being raised across the university and well beyond it regarding Jason Arday's appointment and I share them."



"I know there is anger and anxiety around this damaging and difficult case."



"We will now investigate the circumstances around his appointment by the Faculty of Education back in 2022 and his time here in Cambridge since his appointment nearly four years ago."



Prentice added: "In light of the focus on this troubling case and the widespread commentary around it, I want to be very clear that we do not need the outcomes of an investigation to clearly and loudly affirm that our staff of colour are highly valued, for their scholarship, their achievements and the contributions they make to the institution and the wider academic community."



"This particular case is an aberration and should not be used to cast aspersions on their work or the legitimacy of their roles at Cambridge."



Professor Priyamvada Gopal, professor of postcolonial studies at Cambridge's English faculty and one of the signatories who called for an independent inquiry, told the Press Association last week that Arday's case had "acted as a gift to people and forces who have been targeting equality, diversity and inclusion in universities for a long time now."









