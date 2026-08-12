German military reports major rise in drone sightings

Germany's military (Bundeswehr) has recorded an increase in drone sightings in recent years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, a press report said Wednesday.

"Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022—which violates international law—the number of reports, including those of drone sightings related to the Bundeswehr, has increased significantly and has remained steady," a spokesperson for the Operational Command told the editorial network RND.

"In total, several hundred suspected drone overflights in the Bundeswehr's area of operations have been reported in recent years. The reports primarily involve individual drones, but occasionally also swarms of drones," the spokesperson added.

The statement comes only a week after a drone equipped with explosives and a detonator caused quite a stir at Leipzig/Halle Airport when it was spotted near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation.

The security environment in Germany and Europe has changed fundamentally in recent years. Germany faces hybrid threats such as disinformation, cyberattacks, espionage and sabotage on a daily basis, according to the military official.

Most recently, it was also reported last week that two drones had been sighted over a military base in the western town of Mechernich.



