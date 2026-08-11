US, Austria discuss European security, global issues

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Washington on Tuesday to discuss strategies for ensuring European security, along with wars in Iran and Ukraine.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ways to ensure European security and uphold national sovereignty, including protecting critical technologies," State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in a statement.

Rubio welcomed Austria's election to the UN Security Council starting in 2027 and highlighted shared interests.

Meinl-Reisinger characterized the exchange as a "good, open discussion."

She noted that they discussed the wars in Ukraine and Iran "at length," reaffirming Vienna's readiness to facilitate de-escalation when negotiations resume in both conflicts. The minister emphasized that only diplomacy can resolve the regional instabilities.

The high-level meeting also allowed for an exchange on differing viewpoints, specifically regarding the US' customs policy, said Meinl-Reisinger. Austria, as an EU member, faces a 15% all-inclusive US tariff ceiling on most goods under the EU-US trade deal in force since July 1.



