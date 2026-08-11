Türkiye 'strongly' condemns Colombia’s move to legitimize Israel’s Golan Heights occupation

Türkiye "strongly" condemned a statement Tuesday by Colombia seeking to legitimize Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights, saying the territory constitutes an integral part of Syria.

"Such isolated attempts, which constitute a grave violation of international law, in particular UN Security Council Resolution 497, have no legal weight," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to end Israel's occupation in southern Syria, including the Golan Heights, as well as its attacks targeting Syria's sovereignty and stability.

"Türkiye will continue its support for preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for establishing lasting peace and stability in the country," it added.