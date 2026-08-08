Israel prepares for possible unilateral strikes on Iran

Israel is preparing for the possibility of carrying out unilateral strikes against Iran if the war between Washington and Tehran ends, Israeli media reported Saturday.

Tel Aviv continues to keep the option of launching attacks on Iran without US involvement on the table, according to the Israeli Channel 13.

It said the Israeli military is continuing preparations for potential unilateral strikes at a time when the US is seeking a diplomatic "exit route" to end the war with Iran.

CNN previously reported that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine shared concerns in recent weeks with senior Washington officials about the course of the war.

Caine was reportedly seeking an "exit route" from the conflict, arguing that further escalation could create new risks and that it would be difficult for President Donald Trump to achieve his objectives through airstrikes alone, according to CNN.

Caine, who reportedly met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, is said to have warned of the risks associated with military options that could lead to further escalation and argued that Trump's objectives toward Iran would be difficult to achieve through airstrikes alone.







