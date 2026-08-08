Ex-US President Biden’s prostate cancer has progressed - son

Former US president Joe Biden's prostate cancer has metastasized to other areas of his body and is causing him significant pain, according to his son, Hunter Biden, who discussed the former president's condition in an interview.

During an extensive interview with the BBC on Friday, Hunter Biden became emotional while speaking about his father's health, saying it was deeply difficult to witness.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," he said. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects."

At 83, Biden was the oldest person to hold the US presidency, with his age becoming a major concern throughout his four years in office.

Biden and his White House advisers have also come under strong criticism over allegations that they hid the seriousness of his health problems, particularly after he ended his re-election campaign following a disastrous debate against his eventual successor, Donald Trump.

The former president announced his cancer diagnosis in May of the previous year, fewer than four months after leaving the White House.

Hunter Biden said the diagnosis had been particularly difficult for the family.

"It's really sad to watch," Biden said. "The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good."