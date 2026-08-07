Somalia welcomes Saudi-Türkiye-Pakistan defense pact

Somalia's Defense Ministry on Friday welcomed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, describing it as a historic step toward strengthening collective security and defense cooperation.

In a statement, the ministry said the agreement establishes a strategic partnership capable of addressing shared security challenges and advancing long-term defense cooperation among the three countries.

The ministry expressed confidence that the pact would make a significant contribution to regional peace and stability while reinforcing the principles of cooperation, solidarity and shared responsibility.

It added that the agreement would serve the interests of the region's peoples and support international peace and security.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed Friday following a summit in the Muslim holy city of Mecca attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.