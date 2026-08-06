Tropical Storm Maymay kills 2 in Philippines

At least two people were killed and another was injured Thursday after a landslide struck an eatery in the northern Philippines as Tropical Storm Maymay brought heavy rain and strong winds, according to local media.

The victims, ages 31 and 55, were cooks at the eatery in La Trinidad, Benguet province, the daily Inquirer reported, citing police officials.

A 66-year-old cook was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

In Vigan City, strong winds toppled trees, blocking roads until police and emergency crews cleared the debris.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said around 1,660 passengers were affected after about 10 domestic flights were canceled or delayed due to Maymay and the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, China's National Meteorological Center renewed a blue typhoon alert as Typhoon Dolphin advanced across the northwestern Pacific toward the country's eastern coastline, according to state-run Xinhua News.

The typhoon, located about 1,360 kilometers (845 miles) east of Wenzhou on Thursday, was carrying maximum sustained winds of 42 meters (138 feet) per second and is forecast to enter the East China Sea on Friday before approaching China's east coast.

Authorities warned of strong winds across the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea, waters east of Taiwan and parts of the South China Sea, urging coastal communities to prepare.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration also warned that Dolphin could prompt a sea warning as early as Friday. The storm is expected to make its closest approach between Saturday and Monday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and high waves, particularly across northern and central Taiwan.





