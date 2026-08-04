Polar blast brings low-elevation snow, school closures and ferry cancellations in New Zealand

A powerful polar blast brought snow to low elevations across New Zealand on Tuesday, closing roads and schools and disrupting ferry services as authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Snow fell across parts of the South Island as the cold weather system swept across the country, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Police urged people in the southern city of Dunedin to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary because of snow and icy road conditions.

Snowfall warnings were issued for several major roads.

The severe weather also disrupted education, with all primary and intermediate schools and Dunedin kindergartens between Mosgiel, Port Chalmers and Waikouaiti closed for the day. East Otago High School in Palmerston was also shut.

Conditions in the Cook Strait, which separates New Zealand's North and South islands, deteriorated as strong winds swept through the area.

Four Interislander sailings between Wellington and Picton were canceled, while Bluebridge canceled all six of its Tuesday crossings and two early Wednesday services.

MetService also issued a heavy swell warning for the Wairarapa coast south of Ngawi, forecasting waves of up to 6 meters (19.7 feet) through early Wednesday.