Drone strike kills at least 5 in Russia’s Moscow region: Governor

A drone strike on the Moscow region killed five people and injured six others on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

"This morning, air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the Moscow region," Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram.

He confirmed that the most severe damage occurred in the Chekhov municipal district and drone strikes ignited multiple fires within the Novosyolki industrial zone.

Vorobyov said a large warehouse fire was extinguished by emergency crews, though an electrical substation and an administrative building also sustained damage.

In the village of Solnyshkovo, falling drone debris damaged a private residence and a vehicle, though no casualties were reported.

The governor added that the Russian military continued to engage incoming targets over the Volokolamsk, Klin, Chekhov and Serebryano-Prudsky districts.

Kyiv has yet to issue a formal statement on the overnight operation.