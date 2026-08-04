4 killed, 4 wounded after Russian serviceman opens fire in Crimea

Four people were killed, and four others wounded after a Russian serviceman opened fire in a village near Sevastopol in Crimea, local authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the village of Khmelnytske, where a serviceman opened fire on fellow soldiers, according to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

One serviceman was killed and another wounded in the initial shooting. The attacker then allegedly wounded three other people and killed three local residents, including two men, aged 71 and 59, and a 64-year-old woman, Razvozhayev said.

The attacker was detained, according to the governor.

The wounded are receiving medical treatment, while investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances or possible motive behind the shooting.

The incident occurred in Crimea, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014, a move branded illegal by Ukraine and most of the international community.