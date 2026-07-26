Russia says its ban on gasoline exports will be extended to end of 2026

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday that Russia will extend its ban on gasoline exports until the end of the year.

Novak told journalists from various Russian news outlets in the Siberian city of Omsk concerning the ban on gasoline exports that officials decided at headquarters to extend it for "both producers and non-producers."

"This means it will be extended until the end of the year," Novak was quoted by state news agency RIA.

He said that Russia's ban on diesel exports, meanwhile, will be lifted "as the market recovers" so that oil refineries do not experience difficulties with oversupply and reduced processing volumes.

He also said that once the domestic market is secured, it will be important for Russia to export diesel fuel to ensure its refineries are fully operational.

Ukraine's intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent weeks have prompted Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

In April, a ban on gasoline exports by domestic producers took effect through July 31.

Meanwhile, Russia imposed a full ban on diesel fuel exports earlier this month to "increase supplies to the domestic market."

Novak also said that the fuel situation is gradually stabilizing, but expressed that it is too early to say the Russian fuel market has fully stabilized.

"In some regions, especially in Siberia, the situation remains quite difficult, so to speak," he said. "I'm confident that the situation is temporary and will be mitigated, and everything is being done to ensure that."

According to media outlet Vesti, Novak also said that excess petroleum products from Kazakhstan may be supplied to Russia if needed.