Top Chinese, Kyrgyz diplomats discuss agriculture, industry cooperation

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev met on Saturday his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, to discuss bilateral ties.

The ministers oversaw Kyrgyzstan's signing of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation, and attended a ceremony marking the reopening of China's Consulate General in the Kyrgyz southern city of Osh.

The ministers also discussed trade and investment, cooperation in agriculture and industry, and major infrastructure projects, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, as well as and preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Kyrgyzstan, expected later this year.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations.

On Friday, Wang Yi met Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata, where they discussed expanding trade and economic ties, infrastructure projects, transport and logistics connectivity, agricultural cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and coordination within international organizations.

Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan views China as an important partner and supports the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.





