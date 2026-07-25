14 more die due to floods in India’s Assam

Fourteen more new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours from floods that started earlier this month in India's northeastern Assam state, according to officials on Friday.

The State Disaster Management Authority said the death toll has reached 61.

New deaths have been reported in three districts, with Charaideo reporting seven.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the situation continues to be grim with close to 1.1 million people affected in more than 2,000 villages.

He said water levels in rivers are "still above danger level or nearing that and teams have been instructed to be vigilant."