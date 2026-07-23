Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted 2 Saudi oil tankers with missiles

Yemen's Houthi group said early Thursday that they carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation targeted the Saudi oil tankers Encelia and Layla for violating the group's maritime blockade, claiming the strikes scored direct hits.

Saree said the operation forced nearly 10 vessels to turn back and retreat.

He said the group's armed forces would continue maritime operations against Saudi Arabia and maintain a "blockade-for-blockade" equation.

Saree also warned Saudi Arabia that any attack on Yemen would be met with major operations deep inside Saudi territory.

Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said a fire broke out aboard a tanker after it was struck by a projectile about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shaqiq, Saudi Arabia. The agency said authorities were investigating the incident.

Later, Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority (TGA), cited by the official SPA news agency, confirmed that the Encelia had been targeted while sailing in the Red Sea, causing a fire at the vessel's bow.

An official source at the authority confirmed that all crew members were safe and that the relevant authorities had taken the necessary measures to secure the vessel, its crew and protect the marine environment. The source also described the attack as a violation of international laws and conventions safeguarding the safety of commercial vessels and their crews.

On Monday, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a "firm and forceful" response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.





