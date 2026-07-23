Japan, Solomon Islands premiers discuss ties in Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) shakes hands with Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Matthew Wale during the Japan-Solomon Islands Summit at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on July 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Solomon Islands counterpart, Matthew Wale, discussed bilateral ties Thursday between the two countries in Tokyo, according to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Takaichi expressed her willingness to advance cooperation with "a friend connected by the Pacific Ocean and sharing values such as freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, under the vision of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

She said Wale's visit is regarded as an indication that "he attaches importance to traditional partners, including Japan."

Takaichi told Wale about Tokyo's decision to provide a loan, as well as Japan's "firm commitment to supporting" the advancement of his policy priorities and promoting the "freedom to decide by themselves and enhancing the resilience of the Solomon Islands."

Japan and the Solomon Islands signed an agreement in July for Tokyo to provide a development assistance loan of up to 3 billion Japanese yen ($18.3 million).

Wale thanked Japan for its wide-ranging support, and reaffirmed his "commitment to further strengthening" the relationship.

They also discussed regional affairs in the Indo-Pacific and confirmed "the importance of maintaining and strengthening the unity of the Pacific Island region," said the statement.

The meeting was the first of its kind since Wale took office in May. While in opposition, Wale had criticized the Solomon Islands' signing of a wide-ranging security pact with China in 2022.

Since taking office, Wale has visited Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the US before traveling to Japan.