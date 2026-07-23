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5 paramilitary troops killed in Thailand checkpoint attack

Southern Thailand Ambush: Five paramilitary troops were killed and five villagers injured in a late-night ambush at a security checkpoint in Narathiwat province.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 23,2026 08:30 AM
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5 PARAMILITARY TROOPS KILLED IN THAILAND CHECKPOINT ATTACK

At least five paramilitary troops were killed and five villagers injured in an ambush at a security checkpoint in southern Thailand late Wednesday, the army said.

The incident occurred in Ra-ngae district of southern Narathiwat province when six attackers dressed in black opened fire and threw pipe bombs at the checkpoint. The post was operated by a Ranger Company.

The five personnel died at the scene, whereas the attackers managed to flee and emergency teams transported the injured to hospitals.

Security personnel sealed off the checkpoint and the surrounding area, and launched an operation to identify and apprehend those responsible.