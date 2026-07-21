Italian White House correspondent dies

Daniele Compatangelo, an Italian journalist who covered the White House for Italy's La7 television channel, died, local media reported Monday.

White House reporters announced on social media that Compatangelo, 50, died at his home in Washington, DC.

According to media reports, his mother told ANSA that the journalist died following "a sudden illness."

Compatangelo, an Italy-born journalist who spent many years reporting from Washington, was a foreign correspondent with over 25 years of experience in international journalism.

His network extends its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

"We are stunned. Everyone at La7 stands with his loved ones. Daniele was a valued and rare colleague, driven by a constant desire to tell stories—always with precision and cheer. He was a fine journalist. He will be missed," said La7 Director Andrea Salerno.





