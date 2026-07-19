Cambodian national flag carrier to purchase 20 Chinese C909 jets

Cambodia's national flag carrier has signed an agreement with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC) to purchase 20 C909 regional jets, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

The agreement, signed in Shanghai, makes Air Cambodia the first foreign flag carrier to place a bulk order for Chinese-built C909 aircraft, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing a statement from COMAC.

The first batch of the aircraft is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026.

Previously known as the ARJ21, the C909 seats between 78 and 97 passengers and has a range of 2,225-3,700 kilometers (1,382-2,299 miles). It is designed for operations at airports with short and narrow runways and performs well in high-temperature, high-altitude, and crosswind conditions.

The C909 is currently serving 28 overseas cities and carrying more than 1 million passenger trips.

The jet accounts for about 70% of China's domestic regional jet fleet.

Separately, COMAC and Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in aviation safety, airworthiness certification and personnel training.



