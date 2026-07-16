Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam says Türkiye ‘defeated oppression’ during 2016 failed coup attempt

Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri said Wednesday that "Türkiye defeated oppression" during the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

In a statement on the 10th anniversary of the failed attempt, Sabri, who is also the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, described the anniversary as an important milestone that reminds people of the courage demonstrated by the people of Türkiye in defending their homeland. He emphasized that this victory strengthened Türkiye's stability and reinforced its support for the Palestinian cause.

Highlighting the Turkish people's determination during that critical period, Sabri said: "Through the resistance they displayed that night, the people of Türkiye showed the world that nations can overcome oppression, even when it is backed by military power. No matter how great its resources may be, oppression is destined to remain weak in the face of truth. Therefore, Türkiye defeated oppression on July 15, 2016."

Sabri also expressed appreciation for Türkiye's unwavering stance in support of the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people and the preservation of the Islamic identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Türkiye's overcoming this ordeal meant the preservation of goodness in the world. I extend my gratitude to Türkiye's prudent leadership under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to its government, and to the Turkish people, who have always stood with Palestine. The Palestinian people welcome with great joy the success of every nation that manages to remain steadfast in its homeland and safeguard its sovereignty," he added.

Recalling the deep concern felt in Palestine on the night of the coup attempt, Sabri said: "We were deeply worried by the developments in Türkiye that night. We performed Tahajjud (night) prayers until dawn, asking Allah to protect Türkiye. When news arrived that the coup attempt had failed, there was great joy in Jerusalem. People took to the streets and celebrated the victory as if it were their own."

Pointing to Türkiye's strategic importance for the Islamic world and oppressed peoples, Sabri said that "Türkiye is a country that embraces millions of oppressed people around the world and extends a helping hand wherever there is injustice. The Turkish people have never abandoned the squares in support of Palestine. The deep-rooted historical ties between our two peoples will always remain strong."

The defeated coup attempt, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the FETO.