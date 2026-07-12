Venezuela quake death toll rises to 4,490: government

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 4,490, a senior official said Sunday.

National Assembly head Jorge Rodriguez shared the government's latest official figures on US social media platform X, saying 16,740 people were injured in the June 24 disaster and 6,462 were rescued afterward.

Authorities have assisted 120,794 families and established 108 temporary camps housing 19,583 people, while 17,907 remain without permanent housing.

The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that collapsed, according to the report.

Relief teams have distributed 9,995 metric tons of food and more than 18.5 million liters of water, while 32,401 patients have received medical care.

The response involves 31,837 deployed personnel, 30,535 volunteers, and 2,422 international rescuers.

On June 24, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the South American nation just 39 seconds apart.

The quakes caused widespread destruction, prompting a large-scale national and international humanitarian response.









