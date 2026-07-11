Iran denies requesting talks with US, warns of ‘reciprocal’ response to any breach

Iran denied reports Friday that it had requested negotiations with the US, warning that any breach of commitments by Washington would be met with "reciprocal action," Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made no request for negotiations with the US," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Referring to what he described as "repeated US violations" of the framework peace deal signed last month, Baghaei said Iran's policy "remains based on the principle of 'commitment for commitment,'" and that "any breach of commitments by Washington will be met with reciprocal action by Iran."

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran asked Washington to continue "talks" and that Washington agreed, while reiterating that a ceasefire secured last month was "over."

Baghaei said Iran, "in line with its longstanding responsible approach," had accepted a request from one of the regional mediators to visit Tehran and discuss developments.

He said the visit took place Friday in Mashhad, where Iranian officials conveyed their views to a Qatari delegation.

Baghaei accused Washington of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding, saying recent measures targeting Iran's oil sales and the imposition of new sanctions constituted clear breaches of several of its provisions.

He said there was "no legal basis" for demands to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes and that there was "no consensus within the UN Security Council" supporting such requests.

He said the Council meeting on Iran's nuclear issues "produced no outcome" and was "merely another propaganda move by the United States, Britain and France."

On Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's planned visit to Oman on Saturday, Baghaei said talks would focus on the Strait of Hormuz and maritime safety.

He added that the trip would continue consultations held in Tehran and Muscat to facilitate the safe passage of vessels through the strait.

In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Both sides, however, exchanged attacks in the last two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.