UN chief 'alarmed' over renewed military confrontations between US, Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday criticized the renewed tensions between Iran and the US after an exchange of military rows, which prompted President Donald Trump to declare the ceasefire with Tehran "over."

"The secretary-general is alarmed by the renewed military confrontations in the Gulf. The incidents that we have seen over the last 24 hours risk derailing the diplomatic progress achieved between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

He warned that "a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for the people of the region and for international peace and security and for the global community, global economy as a whole."

"The secretary-general calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalatory action, and take immediate steps to de-escalate," Dujarric said, noting that Guterres "recalls the obligations of all parties to fully comply with international law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and respect for navigational rights and freedoms."

Saying that the UN chief further urged "Iran and the United States to urgently resume negotiations and address outstanding issues through diplomacy," Dujarric said: "We, of course, remain committed to supporting all efforts to prevent a return to conflict, to restore stability, and advance a comprehensive and durable solution to this conflict," Dujarric noted.

The remarks come after the US and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday in renewed escalation following Iranian attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.