Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation on front line, Kyiv’s diplomatic efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed over phone the situation on the front line with Russia, as well as Kyiv's diplomatic efforts.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he congratulated Trump and all Americans on the 250th anniversary of US independence and described the call as a "very good." He expressed gratitude for the assistance the US has provided, including in military and political terms.

"I am grateful to every American heart that cares about the future of Ukraine, Europe, and everyone around the world for whom freedom matters," Zelenskyy said.

"There is a real prospect to put an end to this war, and America's resolve is decisive. We have agreed to continue these discussions during the NATO Summit in Ankara," he added, wishing Americans "continued prosperity and every success."

The NATO summit in Ankara will be held on July 7-8.

Trump has yet to comment on the call.





