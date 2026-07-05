Cargo vessel comes under attack off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, British maritime agency says

A cargo ship came under attack on Sunday off Yemen's Red Sea coast, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said.

UKMTO said it has received a report of an incident 30 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah.

"A cargo vessel has triggered a distress alert stating that they are under attack by unknown armed assailants," it added on US social media company X.

Authorities are investigating the incident, the agency said, urging vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report "any suspicious activity."

No further details were immediately available.





