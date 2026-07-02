Pakistani, Saudi top diplomats discuss recent round of mediation talks in Doha

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed the regional situation, particularly the recent round of mediation talks in Doha, during a phone call on Thursday.

The two ministers expressed "satisfaction on the positive progress made during this negotiation" and voiced hope that the discussions would continue in the near future, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Senior negotiators from Iran, Qatar and Pakistan held trilateral talks in Doha on Wednesday to review progress in implementing a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending their war.

Prince Faisal "appreciated" Pakistan's efforts and commitment to the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and its continued role in advancing dialogue and promoting lasting peace in the region.