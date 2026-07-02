Indonesia, Belarus sign 7 pacts as presidents meet in Jakarta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during a press conference following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

Indonesia and Belarus signed seven memorandums of understanding on Thursday as the presidents of the two countries met in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the agreements during a joint press statement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Merdeka Palace, according to the state-run news agency Antara.

The pacts cover cooperation in health, culture, finance, industry, and science and technology.

Prabowo said that the bilateral cooperation also covers national accreditation systems, financial transaction reporting, and financial services.

Indonesia and Belarus have maintained "excellent relations" in the defense sector, he said, adding: "I hope the cooperation will soon be implemented to deliver concrete benefits for the two countries."

Prabowo also said the agreements align with a roadmap launched on Thursday that will serve as a framework for Indonesia and Belarus to expand bilateral ties over the next five years.

Lukashenko said Belarus is ready to strengthen ties with Indonesia by expanding bilateral trade, establishing joint ventures, industry localization, and enhancing cooperation in healthcare and education, including training for medical workers.

This meeting marked the first visit by a Belarusian president to Indonesia in 13 years.