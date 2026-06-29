Russia imposes fuel restrictions in Irkutsk region

Russia imposed restrictions Sunday on fuel sales in the Irkutsk region, according to authorities.

Regional Gov. Igor Kobzev said a state of high alert has been declared due to a shortage of motor fuel, and that the purchase limit at Rosneft gas stations is 50 liters per vehicle. He said other gas stations may impose lower limits.

"The sale of fuel in any container other than a vehicle's fuel tank is prohibited. This recommendation does not apply to emergency services, fire departments, ambulances, municipal and agricultural equipment," he wrote on the Russian social media company Max.

He advised organizations that are not involved in essential services to switch their employees to remote work.

"Our main goal is to alleviate the issue related to insufficient fuel shipments to the region, reduce the rush at gas stations, and ensure the smooth operation of all services in these difficult conditions," he said.

Due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, several facilities suspended operations for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

Restrictions on fuel sales have recently been imposed in several regions, including Saratov, Tver, Omsk, and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Moscow also imposed restrictions on fuel sales at Gazpromneft gas stations in the Tyumen region and at Lukoil gas stations in the Voronezh region.

On Friday. Russia-installed authorities in Crimea and its port city of Sevastopol, territories annexed by Russia in 2014, declared a regional state of emergency to address economic issues.

In Crimea, Russian-installed officials announced during the weekend that fuel sales to individuals and businesses had been suspended entirely, with supplies reserved for essential public services.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces had struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and fuel terminals, taking more than 30% of refining capacity offline.





