Cambodia protests alleged Thai border demarcation in disputed village, demands immediate halt

Cambodia has lodged a formal diplomatic protest against Thailand over alleged unilateral land surveying and boundary marker installation in a disputed border area, accusing Bangkok of violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a Wednesday statement, Cambodia's Foreign Ministry said it had protested Thailand's alleged activities in the village of Chouk Chey in the Banteay Meanchey province, an area Phnom Penh maintains remains subject to bilateral border demarcation agreements.

The ministry said the Thai actions took place in territory that Cambodia claims has been under illegal occupation by Thai armed forces since last year.

It urged Thailand to immediately halt all unilateral border demarcation activities and adhere to existing bilateral mechanisms for resolving outstanding boundary issues.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, Cambodian authorities argued that any surveying work or installation of boundary markers in the area violates agreements governing the joint demarcation of the two countries' border and undermines ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The latest protest comes amid heightened tensions between the Southeast Asian neighbors over unresolved border disputes.

Cambodia has repeatedly accused Thailand of delaying joint boundary demarcation while carrying out unilateral activities in contested areas, allegations Bangkok has previously rejected.

The two countries share an approximately 800-kilometer (500-mile) frontier, sections of which remain undemarcated despite years of negotiations under the Joint Boundary Commission. Historical disagreements over several border areas have periodically strained bilateral relations and prompted diplomatic protests from both sides.





