Tokayev declares Kazakhstan-EU partnership more important than ever

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday that the partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union "is more important today than ever before."

In an opinion article published by Euronews ahead of his visit to Brussels, Tokayev identified three priorities for the next phase of Kazakhstan-EU relations: strengthening resilience, expanding connectivity and creating new opportunities for citizens.

He said that Kazakhstan's connecting role is increasingly backed by economic strength, stressing that the country's economy expanded by 6.5%, with GDP reaching $306 billion in 2025.

"A larger and more dynamic Kazakhstan means a stronger partner for Europe at the heart of Eurasia," he said, underlining that the number is projected to exceed $360 billion in 2026.

Tokayev pointed to energy as a key area of cooperation, saying Kazakhstan supplies nearly 13% of the EU's petroleum-oil imports and 16% of its natural uranium.

He also called for expanded cooperation in agriculture, critical raw materials, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, arguing that Kazakhstan's resources and industrial potential could complement European technology and investment.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, which links Europe and Asia and aligns with the EU's Global Gateway initiative.

"The Middle Corridor is better understood as the backbone of an emerging system linking Europe's markets and economic engines with Central Asia's resources, emerging industrial base and logistics potential," he said.

Tokayev called to embrace the cooperation in technology, stressing that artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance, innovation ecosystems and trusted technologies are rapidly becoming central to economic competitiveness and national resilience.

"We are committed to continuing our close cooperation with European tech companies to ensure that technological progress remains inclusive, secure and human-centered," he said.

He welcomed progress toward easing travel between Kazakhstan and the EU and called for greater cooperation in education, science and innovation through student exchange programs.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan's ongoing political and economic reforms are aimed at strengthening accountability, the rule of law and transparent governance, making the country a more attractive destination for investment.

"We want our partners and investors to find new markets in Kazakhstan, but also stable rules and predictable, fair and transparent economic governance," he said.





