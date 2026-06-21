UKS STARMER MAY OUTLINE RESIGNATION TIMELINE AS GOVERNMENT MOOD SHIFTS : REPORT

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer could set out a timetable to step down as early as Monday as the mood inside government shifts, according to a BBC report on Sunday.

Starmer has repeatedly said he will not leave office voluntarily and would face any leadership challenge, but reports suggest the political mood within government has changed over the past 48 hours.

Several government insiders now believe the prime minister could announce a timetable for resignation as soon as Monday, according to the report.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle told the BBC that Starmer would act in "what is in the best interests of the country."

He added that the prime minister was reflecting on the challenges he faces and political realities, according to the broadcaster.

The BBC report said pressure on Starmer has been building for some time.





