Qatar announces start of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland

Qatar announced the start of US-Iran talks in Switzerland on Sunday with the participation of Qatari and Pakistani mediators to discuss the implementation of the terms of an interim agreement between the two sides.

"Specialized technical and expert working groups have been established to negotiate the provisions of a final agreement covering all aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding" between the US and Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in statements.

He added that follow-up groups have been formed to oversee the implementation of the memorandum and monitor progress toward the conclusion of a final agreement.

Qatar, as one of the mediating countries, will continue working with Pakistan and all concerned parties "to foster a positive environment that enables the negotiations to achieve their objectives," Ansari said.



