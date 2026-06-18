Zelensky arrives in Brussels ahead of 2-day European Council summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of a two-day European Council summit set to begin Thursday.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelensky said he would meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later Wednesday and hold talks Thursday with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and King Philippe.

Zelensky described the coming days as important for strengthening Ukraine's defense, noting that meetings are also scheduled with the defense ministers of the UK and Germany, alongside the European Council summit and a Ramstein meeting.

"I thank everyone who is helping and supporting us. Europe must be strong and united. This will largely determine how this war ends," Zelensky added.

The two-day European Council summit opens Thursday in the Belgian capital, where Zelensky is expected to address European leaders.