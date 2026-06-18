Saudi supertankers reappear outside Hormuz after 2 months without signal

Three Saudi oil supertankers have reappeared outside the Strait of Hormuz after last being spotted in the Gulf around two months ago, according to ship-tracking data.

The vessels, identified as Awtad, Jaham and Shaden, had not been transmitting signals since they were last observed in the Gulf.

The reappearance comes as maritime activity around the Strait of Hormuz is being closely monitored following a US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and restoring safe passage through the key energy chokepoint.

The deal includes measures related to reopening the strait and easing tensions around commercial shipping, while setting the stage for talks on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important energy routes, linking crude and fuel shipments from Gulf producers to global markets.

The temporary disappearance of vessel signals can occur for technical, commercial or security-related reasons. However, the reappearance of large crude carriers near the waterway is likely to draw attention as traders and maritime analysts watch for signs of normalization in Gulf shipping after the US-Iran deal.



