Israeli strike kills 1 in Lebanon despite US-Iran deal taking effect

One person was killed and another critically injured Thursday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a car in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media, despite a US-Iran understanding aimed at ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, taking effect.

The strike hit a vehicle near the Kfar Tebnit-Arnon roundabout in the Nabatieh area, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The incident came amid continued tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border despite a recent understanding between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending hostilities following attacks launched by Israel and the US against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that halting Israeli military actions across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the key objectives of a memorandum of understanding expected to be concluded between Tehran and Washington.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the latest conflict between the two sides. During the recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.





