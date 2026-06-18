Israel military says 1 soldier killed in Lebanon, 7 injured

The Israeli military announced on Thursday that one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon the day before, in an incident that also wounded seven soldiers.

Master Sergeant Alexander Filin, 29, "fell in combat", the military said in a brief statement, adding that an officer, a reserve officer and a reserve soldier were moderately injured.

A combat non-commissioned officer, two reserve soldiers and a female reserve soldier were lightly injured, the military added.

The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday meant to end the Middle East war, with fighting halted on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the conflict when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 in support of Iran.

Lebanon earlier said Israel's massive campaign of airstrikes and ground invasion has so far killed more than 3,800 people.

Israel's side saw 31 soldiers and one civilian contractor killed since March 2.