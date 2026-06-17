Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in connection with a 2022 assault case in Louisiana.

Michael Tyler, 55, received the sentence in a Louisiana court after entering a guilty plea in March. The plea reduced an original first-degree rape charge, which carries a potential life sentence under state law.

According to local media reports, the victim told the court that Tyler punched, choked and forcibly raped her during the 2022 incident and requested the maximum sentence.

Before sentencing, Tyler told the court: "If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence."

Tyler was arrested in July 2022 and initially faced several charges, including first-degree rape, robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.

His attorneys sought to withdraw the guilty plea shortly before sentencing, but the court denied the request.

Tyler previously served six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery charges in 2003 and was released in 2010.

Separate rape and kidnapping charges filed against him in 2017 were later dropped after prosecutors were unable to secure an indictment.

Mystikal rose to prominence in the late 1990s through No Limit Records and became known for hits including "Danger (Been So Long)." He also earned a Grammy nomination during his music career.



