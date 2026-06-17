Denmark to deploy 850 troops to Latvia under NATO rotation

Denmark will deploy 850 troops to Latvia this autumn as part of NATO's rotational deployment scheme after receiving backing from the Danish parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, according to public broadcaster DR on Wednesday.

The deployment was approved during a meeting of the committee attended by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus.

"We have received the committee's support to deploy the Danish battalion in the autumn. It is important for us to take part in the deterrence efforts directed at Russia," Bruus told reporters after the meeting.

He also said the committee had approved the deployment of a Danish mine-clearance contribution.

"We have also received the committee's backing to send a Danish mine clearance unit. It will take part in mine clearance operations," Bruus said.

The troop deployment is part of NATO's efforts to reinforce its eastern flank amid continued security concerns linked to Russia.



