Philippines condemns China’s sanctions on its defense chief

The Philippine government has condemned China's decision to impose sanctions on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., describing the move as an "unfriendly act" that risks worsening already strained relations between the two countries.

In a statement Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Beijing's action undermines ongoing efforts to build trust and maintain constructive dialogue.

While acknowledging China's sovereign right to determine who may enter its territory, the DFA warned that punitive measures against senior Philippine officials could further complicate bilateral ties.

China announced the sanctions on June 11, accusing Teodoro of making "erroneous" and "irresponsible" remarks that allegedly harmed Chinese interests and damaged relations between Beijing and Manila.

According to reports by the Philippine newspaper The Inquirer, the measures bar Teodoro, his spouse and child from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Chinese organizations and individuals are also prohibited from conducting business with them.

The sanctions appear to stem from Teodoro's repeated criticism of China's actions in the South China Sea. The defense chief has been one of Manila's most outspoken officials on the issue, frequently accusing Beijing of coercive behavior and aggressive maritime activities in waters claimed by both countries.

Responding to the sanctions, Teodoro dismissed their significance and said he would continue speaking out against what he called China's "wickedness" and coercive conduct. He noted that the measures would have little practical effect because he owns no assets in China and has no plans to travel there.

The dispute comes amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, where competing territorial claims have led to repeated confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in recent years.

The maritime disputes have become a major source of friction in bilateral relations, with both sides trading accusations over activities in contested waters and seeking to bolster support for their respective claims.





