Zelensky discusses peace efforts in Ukraine with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that he held a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, during a stopover in Moldova.

In a post on US social media company X, Zelensky described the conversation as "very positive" and said the sides discussed efforts to advance diplomacy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

He said Witkoff and Kushner expressed readiness to work actively in the coming weeks to reinvigorate peace efforts despite international attention being focused on tensions surrounding Iran.

Zelensky said the discussion also covered prospects ahead of the upcoming G7 summit and other events scheduled for June.

"I outlined the data we have regarding what Moscow is intent on," he said, adding that he appreciated their "positive assessment of Ukraine's positions."

Earlier on May 31, Zelensky told CBS in an interview that he expected Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Kyiv within two weeks.