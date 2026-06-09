UN chief Guterres calls for end to violence in Middle East

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "deeply alarmed" by a renewed escalation of violence in the Middle East and ⁠called on Israel to ⁠reopen crossings into Gaza.

"All attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran & Gaza must be fully respected," he said in ⁠a post on X.

Israel struck targets in Iran on Monday for the first time since a ceasefire in April, after Iran fired missiles at Israel in what Tehran said was retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon's capital.

Israel and Iran both called a halt to the exchange on Monday shortly after Trump told them to stop shooting, although they each ⁠left ⁠the door open to a possible resumption.

The most direct confrontation between the two countries since April threatened to wreck Washington's efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran to end their more than 3-month-old war.

Guterres also said Israel should open crossings it has closed into Gaza to allow ⁠for the flow of humanitarian aid.

"I'm also deeply concerned by Israel's decision to close crossings into Gaza & reiterate my call for the immediate reopening of all crossings to ensure the rapid, safe & unhindered passage of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza," he said.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire ⁠between ‌Israel ‌and Hamas in place since October 2025 ⁠that includes guarantees of ‌increased aid.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce. Israeli ⁠strikes have killed more than ⁠950 people since the truce, health officials say, while ⁠Israel says four soldiers were killed by resistance groups during the same period.







