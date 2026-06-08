ISRAELS NETANYAHU TO CONVENE SECURITY CABINET FOLLOWING RENEWED AIRSTRIKES WITH IRAN

Israel's Netanyahu to convene Security Cabinet following renewed airstrikes with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a Security Cabinet meeting on Monday in the wake of renewed airstrikes with Iran, according to Israeli media.

The meeting, which will be attended by a group of key ministers, is scheduled to convene at 11am local time (0800GMT), The Times of Israel reported, citing an Israeli official.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in Mahshahr, Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, Iranian officials said.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in several cities in central and southern Israel following missile launches by Tehran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.







