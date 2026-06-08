Iranian missiles trigger sirens across central, southern Israel

Sirens sounded Monday in several cities in central and southern Israel following missile launches from Iran.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it had detected missile fire from Iran and that air defense systems were working to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Sirens were also heard in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank due to the missile launches.

Explosions were heard in the sky as Israeli air defense systems attempted to intercept the missiles.

The Israeli army had previously carried out an airstrike in Dahiyeh district of Lebanon's capital Beirut despite a ceasefire, prompting Iranian officials to vow retaliation.

Missiles launched from Iran in three waves overnight triggered sirens in several northern Israeli cities, with around 10 missiles reportedly fired toward Israel.

The Israeli army also said that it targeted western and central parts of Iran.







