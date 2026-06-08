Iranian foreign minister, Pakistan army chief discuss regional developments after response to Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday evening to discuss regional developments following Iran's missile response to Israel and the situation in Lebanon, according to Iran's Islamic Students News Agency (ISNA).

ISNA said the two officials reviewed regional developments after what Tehran described as a response to Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

The call came shortly after Iran launched multiple missile barrages toward northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs that killed at least two people and injured 11 others.

The Iranian attack marked the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April.

Pakistan has played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of the Iran-US conflict on Feb. 28.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over implementation and subsequent regional developments.