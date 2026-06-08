CHINAS XI BEGINS TWO-DAY STATE VISIT TO NORTH KOREA

News World China's Xi begins two-day state visit to North Korea

China's Xi begins two-day state visit to North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang Monday for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to North Korea in seven years. Talks with Kim Jong Un are scheduled as part of the visit, with images from Xinhua showing his plane landing.

DPA WORLD Published June 08,2026 Subscribe

Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day state visit to North Korea on Monday which is to include talks with the country's ruler Kim Jong Un.



Images published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua showed his plane touching down in Pyongyang.



It is Xi's first visit to the internationally isolated neighbouring country in about seven years.



Xi and Kim have meet six times in the past.



According to Beijing, bilateral relations and common interests are expected to dominate the agenda.



Ahead of his visit to North Korea, Xi spoke of "new opportunities for development" for the two neighbouring countries in an op-ed for the North Korean party newspaper Rodong Sinmun.



China is regarded as North Korea's most important political and economic partner.









